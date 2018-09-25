Heroin and cocaine found after car stopped by police

Two men expected to appear in court later on Tuesday after drugs recovered.

Cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Drugs worth £2000 on the streets have been found after a vehicle was stopped in Aberdeen.

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis were recovered by police in the city's Seaton area on Monday.

A 20-year-old man from London and a 45-year-old man from Aberdeen have been charged in connection with the discovery.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Skene said: "We will continue to target those intent on bringing drugs to the area to make money and spread misery and harm in our communities.

"We rely on the support of the public to do this and continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."

