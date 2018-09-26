Doctor seriously injured after being 'slashed at surgery'

The alleged knife attack happened at Links Health Centre in Montrose, Angus.

Montrose: Man due to appear in court.

A doctor has allegedly been slashed with a knife at a health centre.

The incident was reported at Links Health Centre in Montrose, Angus, at 4.55pm on Tuesday.

A doctor suffered a serious hand injury during the alleged attack.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Several police officers were called along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Inspector Steve Rose said: "Police were called to Frank Wood Way, Montrose, at 4.55pm today in relation to a disturbance.

"The incident was contained in a specific building. There was no risk to the wider public and the male concerned has been taken in to custody.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the public who were at the incident for their co-operation and patience while it was dealt with."

