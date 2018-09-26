Residents evacuated after blaze rips through car garage

Cars and cylinders have gone up in flames in Birnam, Perth and Kinross.

Fire: Homes and businesses evacuated. STV

Residents have been evacuated after a fire ripped through a car garage.

The blaze happened on Perth Road in Birnam, Perth and Kinross, at 12.25pm on Wednesday.

Cars and cylinders have gone up in flames while nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated.

Officers have closed the road while crews battle the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have four appliances at the scene.

"Cars and gas cylinders are involved.

"Police are evacuating nearby buildings."

