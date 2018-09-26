Offshore workers accept new pay deal over rota dispute

Energy Giant Total faced the prospect of industrial action over the roll out of a new rota.

Offshore: Workers agree new pay deal.

Offshore workers have agreed to a new pay deal to resolve a dispute over working hours on three offshore platforms.

Energy Giant Total faced the prospect of industrial action on the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin installations over the roll out of a new three weeks on three weeks off rota.

Workers will now receive a 15% base pay increase with a bonus, ending the threat of industrial action.

A spokesperson for Total said: "We're pleased that our workforce has accepted the company's offer and that this will bring industrial action offshore to an end.

"The 3/3 rota is necessary for the long-term future of our business in the UK. It is a safe rota that is commonly worked throughout the North Sea and the wider global oil and gas industry.

"The new rota will preserve the long-term sustainability of our business in the North Sea, which remains one of the most expensive locations to operate in the world.

"We aim to move to the 3/3 rota by Jan 2019.

"Total E&P UK has a bright future. This week we announced discovery of the Glendronach reservoir, the completion of our major project Culzean is on track for next year and we also have an exciting exploration programme for the future.

"We still need to manage costs though in order to continue attracting further investment and this combination of good strategic planning and control of costs allows us to protect employment on a long-term basis."

Trade union Unite have welcomed the move.

Unite regional industrial officer Wullie Wallace said: "Unite members have accepted the latest offer by Total on the basis of securing a number of significant improvements from the previous offer.

"This has been a long and protracted dispute following months of negotiations but we have secured a significant victory with a 15 per cent base increase and a substantial bonus for the workforce."

