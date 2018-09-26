Man 'left doctor disfigured after slashing him with knife'

David Gibson allegedly attacked the man at Links Health Centre in Montrose, Angus.

Attack: Police were called.

A man has been accused of leaving a doctor disfigured after slashing him with a knife at a medical centre.

David Gibson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court facing a string of charges over an alleged incident at the Links Health Centre in Montrose, Angus, on Tuesday afternoon.

He faced four charges on petition during a brief private hearing.

It is alleged he possessed a knife and assaulted the man, understood to be a doctor at the centre, to his injury and disfigurement.

Gibson, 42, of Montrose, also faces two further charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

Gibson made no plea during the hearing and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody pending a further hearing next week.

Inspector Steve Rose said: "Police were called to Frank Wood Way, Montrose, at 4.55pm in relation to a disturbance.

"The incident was contained in a specific building. There was no risk to the wider public and the male concerned has been taken in to custody.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the public who were at the incident for their co-operation and patience while it was dealt with."

