Fifteen Aberdeen schools 'had asbestos' in past year

Colin Wight

A Freedom of Information request revealed primary and secondary schools at risk.

Asbestos: Hazlehead Academy is one of 15 schools affected.
Asbestos: Hazlehead Academy is one of 15 schools affected.

Fifteen schools in Aberdeen have had asbestos treated or removed in the past 12 months, STV News has learned.

Following a Freedom of Information request to Aberdeen City Council, six secondary schools and nine primary schools have been identified as having asbestos issues.

Disturbed or damaged asbestos can cause serious disease and even death.

Unite the union says it's the first time they've known so many schools were involved.

The figures follow news that 25 people were allowed into Bridge of Don Academy after asbestos was disturbed in July.

Asbestos was also discovered at Hazlehead Academy in August.

Aberdeen City Council said 15 schools have had asbestos treated or removed from between August 21 last year and August 20 this year.

Tommy Campbell, of Unite the union, said: "This is the first we've known there are so many schools involved.

"Questions now need to be asked as to what was the cause and the reason for the asbestos being removed and was this as a result of contractors and sub-contractors or was it the council's own employees?

"We will now wait with interest to see what the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has to say with what's happened recently and when we get answers to the questions that we have asked, we will know for certain if lessons have genuinely been learned by the council.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: "The health and safety and wellbeing of all pupils, staff and visitors to school buildings is of vital importance for Aberdeen City Council.

"All city schools that have been the subject of asbestos related works have all relevant certification following the completion of those works.

"We can assure members of the public that there are no outstanding issues in relation to recent works and all asbestos removal works are undertaken in accordance with the appropriate guidance and regulations in both schools and other council buildings."

Secondary schools 

  • Aberdeen Grammar School
  • Bridge of Don Academy
  • Harlaw Academy
  • Hazlehead Academy
  • Kincorth Academy 
  • Northfield Academy

Primary schools

  • Ashley Road School
  • Cults Primary
  • Ferryhill Primary
  • Forehill Primary
  • Holy Family Primary
  • Kittybrewster Primary
  • Middleton Park Primary
  • St Joseph's RC Primary
  • Woodside Primary

