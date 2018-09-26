Three-day music festival to kick off in front of V&A 

The Rotary Oktoberfest is now moving to Dundee's main event site at Slessor Gardens.

Hufton + Crow

The Rotary Oktoberfest is set to kick off in front of Dundee's V&A at the same venue that hosted the museum's opening concert.

After seven successful years at Discovery Quay, the three-day Music Festival is now moving to the main event site at Slessor Gardens in front of the iconic new building.

The festival begins on Thursday with performances from Isla Galbraith, Catrin Evans, The Vintage Girls, Sunstorm, Cosmic Fish and Jive Candy.

The packed programme of 22 local bands will also include Gillian Dee, Sonnet 65, The Medinas, Saint-Louie Band; Pretty Shameless and Saturday's headline band The Magic Numbers.

The organisers promise a good selection of international beers and ciders and a new Gin Bar.

To ensure maximum enjoyment in case of inclement weather, the event site will be covered by marquees.

It opens on Thursday at 6pm to 11pm, Friday night will be 6pm to midnight and Saturday will be 2pm until midnight.

Thursday and Friday tickets are available from £12 and Saturday from £20.

VIP tickets which include access to a raised seated area with view of stage, and personal table service.

The Rotary Oktoberfest was set up by the Rotary Club of Dundee in 2011 with the aim of promoting local bands, providing a local beer festival for the area and raise funds to support local charities.

After six years at Discovery Quayside over £100,000 has been raised for local good causes, which will allow greater numbers (from 800 to 1400 per evening) and a larger selection of bands.

Belhaven is back as the festival's sponsor with an Oktoberfest Lager Special German Pilsner created by for the event.

Bands including Primal Scream performed at Slessor Gardens for the opening concert of the V&A earlier this month.