Search underway for missing man last seen three days ago

Robert Tytler from Aberdeen was last seen at around 8.30am on Sunday.

Robert Tytler: Missing since Sunday. Police Scotland

A search in underway for a missing man who has not been seen in three days.

Robert Tytler from Aberdeen was last seen at around 8.30am on Sunday in the Lang Stracht area of the city.

He is understood to have walked in the direction of Gairsay Road and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are appealing for information as they bid to trace the 58-year-old who doesn't have access to a mobile phone and has been known to sleep outdoors.

Inspector Graeme Penny, who is leading enquiries, said: "Robert is known to frequent the city-centre and it could well be that acquaintances have seen him or know where he might be.

"In saying this, he has also been known in the past to walk significant distances outwith the city therefore I am appealing for any motorists or travellers to get in touch if you have seen a man walking on the roadside that matches Robert's description.

"He does not have access to a mobile phone so we are relying on help from members of the public to let us know if you see him.

"Robert has been known to sleep outdoors in the past and doesn't have access to a vehicle. As more time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for him and I would urge anyone who knows where he might be to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101."

