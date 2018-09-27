Man last seen three days ago found 'safe' after search

Robert Tytler, 58, from Aberdeen was last seen at around 8.30am on Sunday.

Robert Tytler: Traced. Police Scotland

A man who was missing for three days has been found.

Robert Tytler from Aberdeen was last seen at around 8.30am on Sunday in the Lang Stracht area of the city.



Police were concerned as the 58-year-old did not have access to a mobile phone and has been known to sleep outdoors.

On Thursday morning officers confirmed he was traced "safe and well".

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland can advise that Robert Tytler who had been reported missing from the Aberdeen area has now been traced safe and well.

"The public are thanked for their assistance in this matter."

