Body of man discovered on beach by member of the public

The alert was raised at Grassy Beach on Stannergate Road in Dundee on Thursday.

Grassy Beach: Police have cordoned off area. Geograph by William / Cropped

The body of a man has been found washed up on a beach in Dundee.

The discovery was made at Grassy Beach on Stannergate Road at 8.35am on Thursday.

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are carried out.

A member of the public found the body before alerting the police.

It's thought the man plunged into the water from the Tay Bridge on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At 8.35am today, Police Scotland received a call from a member of the public that the body of a man had been discovered at the Grassy Beach area of Dundee.

"Officers are currently making enquiries but it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances.

"The family of the man who was believed to have entered the River Tay from the Tay Bridge on Wednesday have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with them."

