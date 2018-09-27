Brewdog cuts ties with US company over Trump offer

An email sent out by Scofflaw's PR agency said Trump supporters would be given free beer.

Brewdog: Cut ties with US beer maker.

Brewdog has cut its ties with a US beer maker after it offered UK Donald Trump supporters free beer.

The brewery, originally based in Ellon, had planned a week of events with Scofflaw, but after a "rogue" element in their PR agency, Welcome to Frank, sent out an email promoting Trump, all events have been cancelled.

The email said: "The self-confessed 'trailer trash' brewers are renowned in the states for their lawless attitude and have landed in London today - their aim?

"To get the UK 'beered up redneck style', completely free of charge!

"But there is a hook... you have to be a Trump supporter."

'Following Scofflaw's Fake News earlier, we're going to run a very real promotion today - one free beer for anyone who supports LOVE not hate.' Brewdog founder James Watt

The email said that if supporters went into Brewdog bars in various different UK locations and said they were Trump supporters, they would be given free beer.

Brewdog founder James Watt took to social media to assure his customers that the email was a mistake.

"Everyone. We had no idea about the Scofflaw press release or the plans they announced today for the events," he said.

"We in no way aligned with their position and we will of course be cancelling all the events and sending all of the beer back."

Mr Watt decided to create a new offer to entice people back to his bars.

He added: "Following Scofflaw's Fake News earlier, we're going to run a very real promotion today - one free beer for anyone who supports LOVE not hate.

"Simply tell our staff, and enjoy a pint of Punk, or any other headliner on us."

He added: "Just to confirm the Scofflaw release came from their agency not ours and we had zero knowledge of any of this this. And as soon as we knew, we cancelled the events.

"The agency Welcome to Frank called me to say the release came form a 'rogue' element in their team. What a mess."

