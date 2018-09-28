Judicial review to be held into new Aberdeen stadium

Work has already started on the £50m development at Kingsford near Westhill.

Stadium: Councillors backed it in April.

A date has been set for a judicial review of Aberdeen's new Kingsford Stadium.

The Court of Session has granted No Kingsford Stadium Limited (NKSL) permission to proceed with the review into Aberdeen City Council's decision to grant planning permission for the stadium.

A procedural hearing has been set for November 8, and December 19 is the date of the substantive hearing of the petition.

Work has already started on the £50m development at Kingsford near Westhill after Aberdeen city councillors gave it their backing in January.

The new 20,000-seater stadium and training facilities are across the city from the Dons' current Pittodrie home.

Campaigners say they want to promote the use of the land in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.

Diane Reid, director of NKSL, said the council had "failed in its duty" to properly determine the application.

"We wish to thank all those who have supported us," she said.

"We believe Aberdeen City Council has failed in its duty to properly determine this application.

"We are confident that the court process will bring independent and impartial scrutiny to the decision and that we have a real prospect of success."

