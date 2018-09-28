Body found in woodland during search for missing man
The body was found during a search for Calum Anderson,29, on Friday night.
A body has been found during a search for a missing man in Inverness.
The male body was found in woodland in the Leys Castle area during a search for Inverness man Calum Anderson on Friday night.
The 29-year-old was reported missing on Sunday.
Formal identification is still to take place however Mr Anderson's family have been informed.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.