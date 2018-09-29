Police to carry out reconstruction of fatal road crash

Mary Allan, 83, died after being struck by an HGV in Aberdeen on September 10.

Police are to carry out a reconstruction of a fatal road collision in Aberdeen.

On September 10, 83-year-old Mary Allan died after being struck by an HGV at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout.

Motorists are advised that there will be road closures in place on Sunday while officers carry out the reconstruction.

Road closures will be in place between 8.45am and 10.45am on Sunday while the reconstruction is carried out.

King Street will be closed to traffic southbound at the River Don.

A diversion is in place for vehicles that are less than 2.1m wide, and those vehicles will be diverted down the Beach Esplanade.

Road policing sergeant, Scott Deans, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has tragically died.

"Our enquiries into the incident are continuing and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened but has not yet spoken to the police to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1256 of September 10.

"I'd like to thank motorists in advance for their patience while these vital enquiries are carried out."

