Missing 15-year-old girl last seen on train with older man

Courtney Booth was last seen boarding a train to Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

Courtney Booth: Last seen in York train station.

A teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week was last seen boarding a train to Aberdeen with a 25-year-old man.

Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at 11pm on Saturday, September 22 after she contacted her mother stating that she was on her way home from Harrogate.

However she did not return to her home in Stainforth, Doncaster.

Enquiries carried out so far suggest Courtney is in the company of a 25-year-old man from Harrogate.

Detective chief inspector Jo Bates said she was last seen at York train station at 3.50pm on Sunday, boarding a train to Aberdeen.

"Courtney is known to have been in the York and Harrogate areas over the weekend of the September 22 and 23," he said.

"There are a number of stops along the route and we are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage of each train station to establish where Courtney got off the train and where she then went."

"There are a number of stops along the route and we are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage of each train station to establish where Courtney got off the train and where she then went."

He added: "Courtney has never been missing before and it's extremely unusual for her not to contact her family.

"Clearly we are extremely concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Courtney since she was reported missing to get in touch with us straight away."

Courtney has light brown/ginger shoulder length hair and is of medium build.

While last seen in York, she was wearing blue skinny jeans, a black thigh length padded coat with a fur-lined hood, a grey and black Nike jumper and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1073 of September 22, 2018.

