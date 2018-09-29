The new North Bay market building sold more than 250,000 boxes of fish in nine weeks.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5842139845001-prince-charles-opens-new-state-of-the-art-fish-market.jpg" />

The Prince of Wales attended a special opening ceremony for a new state-of-the-art fish market on a visit to Aberdeenshire.

The new North Bay market building opened in June this year to accommodate the greater quantities of stocks being landed on the quayside at Peterhead, the UK's largest white fish and pelagic port.

It replaces the former market at Merchants Quay and is part of Peterhead Port Authority's £51m project to redevelop the harbour.

In the first nine weeks of its operation, more than 250,000 boxes of fish were sold in the new fish market, rising to just short of 340,000 boxes in the first 11 weeks.

The new market has a capacity of 10,000 boxes and the latest refrigeration technology which, combined with good access for boats on the quayside and articulated lorries on the shoreside, ensures that product quality is maintained as fish pass through.

Prince Charles: Visits fish market. STV

It also new has office space and a cafe.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, attended the opening ceremony on Saturday along with more than 500 invited guests.

There was entertainment from local school pupils, Turriff Pipe Band and musicians Fiona Kennedy and Maggie Adamson.

The prince also viewed exhibition stands and met contractors who worked on the project, fisheries organisations and heritage groups, and toured fishing vessels moored at the quay.

The Prince said he was "very glad" to be able to join everyone in the opening of "this very important new fish market facility".

"If I may just add my warmest congratulations to all those who played such an important part in building this new development, and above all in delivering it on time and on budget. That I think is a great achievement.

"This new market I'm sure will make a huge difference to, not only the local economy here in Peterhead, but also more widely in this part of Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.