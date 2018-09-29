Woman followed and thrown to the ground in handbag robbery

The 56-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the incident on Friday.

Robbery: Woman's handbag stolen. STV

A woman was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen in Dundee.

At 6.30pm on Friday the 56-year-old woman was followed along South Road and as she approached Ross Gardens at its junction with Elmwood Road, she was thrown to the ground.

The man then made off with her cream handbag before heading towards South Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery, but did not require medical attention.

The man is in his 30s, 5ft 8in and was wearing a dark jumper with a hooded top underneath and blue jeans.

Detective sergeant Mark Lamont said that shortly before the crime occurred, the person responsible was observed on the footpath that runs alongside the South Road football pitches to the east of Tesco.

At the time he was observed talking to a potential witness who was in an electric wheelchair and wearing a red top.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may recognise the description of the person responsible or have any information regarding this crime to contact the police as a matter of urgency.," Mr Lamont said.

"I am specifically appealing for the witness in the electric wheelchair to come forward as they may have information that may be crucial to the enquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

