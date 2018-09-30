Coastguard called to help in search for missing woman

Officers are searching the coast of Cove for a missing 23-year-old woman.

Emergency services: Search for missing woman. STV

Aberdeen Coastguard have been called out to help police in their search for a missing woman.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the team is assisting officers in the search for a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Cormorant Brae in Cove.

The searches appear to be taking place in Cove Harbour and the surrounding cliffs.

The coastguard boat is currently searching at sea and personnel are on foot searching the cliff edges.

Police dogs are also being used and a rubber inflatable boat is searching caves.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.