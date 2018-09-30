Missing 15-year-old last seen with older man traced
Courtney Booth was last seen boarding a train to Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.
A teenager girl who was missing for almost a week has been found.
Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at 11pm on September 22 after she contacted her mother stating that she was on her way home from Harrogate, but did not return.
Enquiries suggested she was in the company of a 25-year-old man from Harrogate as she was last seen boarding a train to Aberdeen.
On Sunday afternoon South Yorkshire Police confirmed she had been found.
A spokesman said: "Courtney Booth has been found! With a huge thanks to all of you and to Police Scotland, Courtney has been found safe and well."
