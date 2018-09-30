Woman missing from family home found after major search

Kelly Coutts, 23, was reported missing from her home in Cormount Brae, Aberdeen.

Kelly Coutts: Found. STV

A woman who was reported missing from her family has been found after a major search.

Kelly Coutts, 23, was reported missing from her home in Cormount Brae, Aberdeen at 11.5am on Sunday.

Aberdeen Coastguard and Police Scotland launched teams to search for Kelly, searching Cove Harbour and the surrounding cliffs.

On Sunday afternoon officers confirmed she had been traced.

A spokesman thanked everyone involved for their assistance.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.