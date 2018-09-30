Schoolboy, 15, charged over major blaze at school 

Emergency services were called to Braeview Academy in Dundee on September 11.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged over a fire which caused extensive damage to a school.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Braeview Academy at 9.40pm on Tuesday, September 11.

More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze, which was under control by 4am on Wednesday.

No one was injured by the school was closed and the pupils had to be moved elsewhere.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "He has been referred to the Youth Justice Assessor, enquiries into the fire are continuing."

Chief inspector Nicola Russell said that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The majority of young people in the city never come to the attention of the police, but unfortunately there is a minority that get involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder," she said.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and Police Scotland will continue to work with our fellow emergency services and partner agencies to prevent this type of behaviour occurring in the first instance."

