Public urged not to approach teen sought over incident

Police are hunting Jack Edward Moffat, 19, following an incident in Pitlochry in June.

Hunt: Jack Moffat. Police Scotland

Police are warning people not to approach a teenager they are hunting in connection with an incident in Pitlochry.

They are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Jack Edward Moffat, 19, following the incident on June 21.

He is described as 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short red to auburn coloured hair, blue eyes and acne scars on his face.

Police could not give any detail about the nature of the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Members of the public are asked not to approach Moffat but should contact police as a matter of urgency if they have information.

"If anyone has information about Moffat's current whereabouts, please call 101 or speak with any police officer."

