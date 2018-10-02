Cocaine and heroin worth £13,000 found in police raid

Man and woman charged after drugs discovered during search in Aberdeen on Monday.

Two people have been charged. PA

Two people have been charged after drugs worth nearly £13,000 were found.

Cocaine and heroin was discovered by police during a raid in Davidson Drive, Aberdeen, after a tip-off.

Police said the drugs would have been worth around £12,800 on the streets.

They also found thousands of pound in cash during the search on Monday.

A 25-year-old man from London and a 26-year-old woman from Aberdeen are expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Finn McPhail said: "We will relentlessly pursue those who choose to engage themselves in the illegal supply of drugs and associated antisocial behaviour but we need the support of the community to do this.



"We are continuing to work with our partners and will proactively target those who are looking to bring drugs into our communities.

"I continue to urge people if they have any concerns to say something so we can take action.

"Our officers work closely with forces across the UK, as well as partners and independent agencies like Crimestoppers.

"If you have any concerns please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."

