Cheesewire murder: Dozens of calls after £10,000 appeal

Taxi driver George Murdoch, known as Dod, was killed while working in Aberdeen.

Around 50 calls have been made after a £10,000 reward was offered for information into the murder of a taxi driver.

George Murdoch, known as Dod, was killed in an attack on the outskirts of Aberdeen on September 29, 1983.

The 58-year-old cabbie picked up a fare in the city's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter.

He was then murdered on Pitfodels Station Road, Cults, some five miles short of his destination.

The killing was named the "cheesewire murder" after the item was found at the scene.

More than three decades on from his death, his family are offering a £10,000 reward for information which results in the arrest of the person responsible.

Around 50 calls have been made following the renewed appeal.

Inspector Gary Winter said: "We have received a significant number of calls, around 50, in relation to last week's appeal concerning the murder of George Murdoch in 1983, and are still taking calls today in relation to various aspects of the case.

"It is clear that despite the significant passage of time people still remember the tragic night George was murdered and want to help give his family the closure they deserve.

"We are looking to establish different uses for cheese wires at the time, an extremely unusual item for any person to have in their possession."

A man in his 20s with short dark hair was seen running along North Deeside Road towards the city centre shortly after the attack, leaving Mr Murdoch for dead.

He added: "The route taken that night by the killer and the violent nature of the assault are also key features of the case.

"If you are aware of any information or have suspicions about who is responsible, even if you think the police are already aware, please get in touch so that we can check this against our records.

"Someone out there knows what happened to George and I hope our appeal, bravely supported by his family, has served as a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

