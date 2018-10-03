Appeal after girl approached by man in pick-up truck

The incident happened in Aberdeenshire on Monday afternoon.

Police: Appeal for information. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A girl has been approached by a man in pick-up truck in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the A957 Slug Road between William Mackie Road and East Glebe in Stonehaven at 4pm on Monday.

Officers are looking to trace the man involved to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant Mark Conner said: "At this time there is nothing to suggest that anything untoward has happened however we want to trace the man who was driving the vehicle to rule this out.

"It was raining at this time on Monday and the girl was walking under an umbrella.

"It could have been that the man was genuinely trying to help but we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

"If you were the driver we would urge you to come forward."

If you have any information that may help, call the police on 101.

