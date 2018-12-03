River and gardens searched for 'high risk' missing man

Lee Brown, who has a walking stick, was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross.

Lee Brown: Police searching rivers and gardens.

A river and gardens are being searched in the hunt for a "high risk" missing man.

Lee Brown, who has a walking stick, was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross at 1.45am on Friday.

Officers are now searching the River Ericht as well as gardens and garages to find him.

The 34-year-old is white, 5ft 10in and has short brown hair.

He is slim and is possibly wearing a camouflage jacket and a blue bucket hat.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We would like to ask anyone who lives in the Blairgowrie and Rattray areas, particularly in the Upper Rattray and Balmoral Road areas, to check any sheds, garages or outhouses they may have, in case Lee has sought refuge within.

"This especially applies to garages etc that can be locked from the inside.

"If you have any information as to Lee's possible whereabouts, please call us on 101."

