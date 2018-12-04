Man accused of 20-year campaign of assaulting women 

Steven Carr faces 20 charges against three women dating back to January 1998.

Court: Carr will face trial in January (file pic). PA Images

A man is to stand trial accused of a 20-year campaign of assaults and harassment against three women.

Steven Carr faces a total of 20 charges alleged to have been committed between January 1998 and June this year.

These include allegedly threatening to throw a baby from a seventh-floor window and trying to force a ring down a woman's throat.

He is also charged with seriously assaulting the same woman and headbutting a dog.

Prosecutors say Carr's alleged crimes were committed in and around Dundee.

Carr, 38, of the city, denies one charge of breach of the peace, four of breaching bail, eight of assault to injury, one of theft, one of making criminal threats, one of stalking, two of assault, one of hamesucken - assaulting someone in their home - and one of abduction on indictment.

A pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court heard both the Crown and defence were ready for trial.

Sheriff Alastair Brown set a trial date in January.

