Sex attacker who raped a child and abused others jailed

Michael Lee, 47, targeted his young victims between 2003 and 2015.

High Court: Lee was sentenced to 14 years (file pic). PA

A sex attacker has been jailed for 14 years for raping a child and abusing two others.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow heard a girl was attacked so often she ended up believing what was happening was "normal".

Lee had denied the allegations during a trial in Edinburgh last month.

But he was found guilty of eight charges including the repeated rape of the girl and the abuse of two boys at addresses in Fife and Perthshire.

Lord Armstrong described Lee's conduct as "calculating and manipulative".

The judge added: "The lasting effect on them may be incalculable. You robbed them of the innocence of their childhood.

"These crimes are disturbing and grave. Society has an abhorrence for such conduct."

Lee, of Edinburgh, will be placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Kevin McCallum, defending, said Lee "maintained his innocence".

