Stretch of A90 closed after car smashes into power line

The crash happened at Bogindollo near Finavon in Angus on Tuesday morning.

Police: The road has been closed.

A stretch of the A90 has been closed after a car smashed into a power line.

The crash happened at Bogindollo near Finavon in Angus shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday.

A power line is blocking the route in both directions.

Huge rush hour delays have been caused following the crash.

Diversions are in place and commuters have been warned to avoid the area.

