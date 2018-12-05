Dad 'murdered three-week-old baby daughter' at flat

Thomas Haining allegedly inflicted blunt force trauma to his daughter in Inverness.

Inverness: Police cordoned off flat. STV

A man has been accused of murdering his baby who was three weeks old.

Thomas Haining, from Grantown-on-Spey, allegedly inflicted blunt force trauma to his 23-day-old daughter Mikayla's head and body in Mackay Road, Inverness.

It is alleged the 20-year-old assaulted the baby between the day she was born on May 17, last year, and the day she died, June 8, 2017.

No trial date was set.

Shelagh McCall QC, representing Haining, told the court there was a problem obtaining expert medical witnesses for the defence.

She said: "There is a dearth of experts for this kind of case in Scotland and those there are have been snapped up by the Crown."

The QC told the court she has now instructed medical experts from London.

Judge Lady Rae continued the case until February 8, next year, at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial diet is expected to be allocated then.

