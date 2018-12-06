Driver fighting for life and another hurt in crash

The two-vehicle accident happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road on Wednesday.

Crash: The accident happened on the A93. Google 2018

A driver is in a critical condition in hospital and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on a country road.

The crash happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road about half a mile west of Kincardine O'Neil, near Dess Home farm at about 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said the vehicles involved were a blue Suzuki Swift car and a white Renault Kangoo van.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 52-year-old driver of the Suzuki remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Aberdeenshire.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself and who has not already come forward to get in touch.

"Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries I appeal to them to come forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.