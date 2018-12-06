Property developers offer free flats to homeless people

Graeme and Leanne Carling came up with the idea during a Sleep in the Park event.

Homeless: The 'innovative' idea will help those in Dundee. PA

Two property entrepreneurs are set to donate flats to homeless people.

In collaboration with Scottish homeless charity Social Bite, Graeme and Leanne Carling are offering to house eight people free of charge in their properties in Tayside.

The couple, who own private property firm PRS Group, came up with the idea as they were taking part in Social Bite's Sleep in the Park event.

Mr Carling said: "We didn't hesitate to back Sleep in the Park Dundee.

"As property developers and supporters of their mission, it just makes sense that we would both take part in and sponsor it.

"But it was also important to walk the walk and go an extra step, particularly as we are landlords.

"Not only did we want to sleep out, we wanted to put some of our units to good use and offer accommodation free of charge to homeless people for a year."

Outside: People take part in a Sleep in the Park event. PA

He added: "The more we raise in money, the more people we can house. We will then work with Social Bite to match people with the accommodation."

Social Bite aims to raise £6m from Sleep in the Park 2018 to continue its fight to eradicate homelessness.

Some 12,000 people are set to take part in the event in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee on Saturday December 8 in what has been described as "the world's biggest simultaneous multi-city sleep-out".

Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall will "busk" at all four venues.

Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn said: "We're delighted to be working with Graeme and Leanne on both Sleep in the Park Dundee and on their offer to provided free accommodation for the homeless.

"It's only through innovative solutions like this that we will help eradicate homelessness in Scotland."