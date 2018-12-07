Bus passenger and driver hurt as stone smashes window

Police have branded the reckless incident in Broughty Ferry as 'extremely dangerous'.

Park: The incident took place on Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry. Google 2018

A woman had to be taken to hospital to get glass removed from her eye after someone launched a stone through a bus window.

Passengers were showered with glass and the driver suffered neck injuries after the large stone smashed through the windscreen of the 73A Stagecoach travelling from Ninewells in Dundee to Carnoustie in Angus on Thursday.

Police have branded the incident as "extremely dangerous" as the bus could have crashed.

The attack happened at around 5.10pm as the vehicle passed Orchar Park on Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry.

Police are now checking CCTV to trace the person or persons responsible.

'The potential consequences of this incident could have been horrendous, had the driver been struck in the head and the bus then crashed' Police Scotland spokesperson

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated: "The stone smashed the windscreen and struck the driver, who suffered injuries to his neck.

"Passengers were showered with glass, and a female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment after glass went into her eye.

"The potential consequences of this incident could have been horrendous, had the driver been struck in the head and the bus then crashed.

"Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured on this occasion, but the outcome could potentially have been far worse."

If you have any information into the incident, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.