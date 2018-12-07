Young golf fan shocked to find Claret Jug in his room 

Joshua Marshall got the surprise of his life when he found the famous trophy in his room

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5976916884001-news-1207-openpackage-wide.jpg" />

Reporting by Steven McMenemy

There can't be many 11-year-olds who can say they've got their hands on one of the most famous trophies in sport.

But that's exactly what happened for Joshua Marshall from Dundee earlier this week.

The golf-mad lad has gone viral on social media after his reaction to the Claret Jug in his bedroom was filmed by the R & A.

Parents of Joshual, Andy and Laura, had redecorated his room in the theme of the tournament after the 11-year-old visited Carnoustie this year.

His mother put out a post on social media which was picked up by Open organisers the R&A, who said they would like to bring the Claret Jug round to their home in Dundee.

Joshua played on the famous Carnoustie course in the weeks before the Open.

He then visited the tournament - won by Francesco Molinari - trying to get as many signatures as possible on a course flag he had been given.

It triggered the young schoolboy to request a more "grown up" decor in his bedroom, something in the theme of the Open.

Colleagues of his dad helped with some designs for the wall and his golfing memorabilia was hung up.

Posts of the revamp caught the eye of the tournament organisers, who said they would like to contribute something but would also like to bring the trophy round their house as a surprise.

The gesture from the R&A has been praised by two Major winners on social media, Sir Nick Faldo and Justin Rose.

With Joshua a keen golfer who has played the game since the age of 2 this might not be the last time he has the Claret jug on his bedside table.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.