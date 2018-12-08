First look: Aberdeen Music Hall reopens after £9m revamp

The hall on Union Street was closed for more than two years, while renovations were carried out.

Refurbishment: Aberdeen Music Hall has reopened. STV

One of Aberdeen's most well-known entertainment venues has reopened, following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The Music Hall on the city's Union Street was closed for more than two years, while renovations were carried out.

Members of the public have been invited to tour the building for the first time on Saturday with a community celebration called Stepping In.

Makeover: The building has undergone extensive excavations. STV

Travis frontman Fran Healy led the Music Hall community choir in a performance of the band's hit single Sing as part of the event.

The 200-year-old building was designed by architect Archibald Simpson and opened in 1822.

Since then it's played host to numerous concerts, as well as civic ceremonies.

The building has undergone extensive excavations to create a new lower ground floor, freeing up space for a new performance studio, new creative learning studio, new cafe bar, restaurant and relocated box office.

Entrance: Floor-to-ceiling video wall exhibiting digital art. STV

The entrance to the Music Hall has been transformed with a floor-to-ceiling video wall exhibiting digital art.

There is also improved staging, flooring and seating.

Access to the building has been upgraded, so people with restricted mobility can get to all areas of the building.

The Music Hall closed its doors in April 2016.

Space: New areas have been opened up. STV

The refurbishment project was initially costed at £7m and scheduled to take 20 months.

However, it's now reopening around a year later than planned and £2m over budget.

Rock band Texas and accordionist Phil Cunningham are among the acts scheduled to perform at the venue in the coming months.

New look: Bar and restaurant. STV

