Pensioner dies after major fire rips through house
A 76-year-old man died following the blaze at The Leys in Macduff, Aberdeenshire.
A pensioner has died after a fire ripped through a house in Aberdeenshire.
The blaze happened at The Leys in Macduff at 5am on Sunday.
A 76-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearby residents were evacuated while crews tackled the flames.
No one else was injured in the blaze, which is not being treated as suspicious.
Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very sad time.
"Our enquiries have started in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service however we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."
