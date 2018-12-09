Chip shop puts deep-fried Christmas dinner on menu

Dunkeld Fish Bar serve deep-fried sprouts, parsnip fritters and a battered pig in blanket.

Battered: Chip shop serves Christmas dinner. PA

A chip shop is offering customers a seasonal treat - an entire deep-fried Christmas dinner served with a giant pig in a blanket and battered mince pie.

Dunkeld Fish Bar in Perthshire says its turkey goujons, battered Brussels sprouts and parsnip fritters are proving very popular.

The speciality supper will set you back about £10 and sale proceeds will go to the Dunkeld community, with a visit from Santa and his reindeer planned for local children.

Fish bar owner Scott Davie, 43, said: "You get a whole sausage and all the trimmings. It's really popular."

Mr Davie, who runs the shop with his wife Shannon, said: "People think they don't like Brussels sprouts, but they're always overcooked.

"We do them from raw, and their natural moisture content cooks them through, and they are absolutely amazing. They are really, really good."

