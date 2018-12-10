Family of man who died in house fire speaks of devastation
Alexander Smith died in the blaze, which happened at The Leys in Macduff, Aberdeenshire.
A family has spoken of its shock after a man died when a fire ripped through a house.
Alexander Smith died in the blaze, which happened at The Leys in Macduff, Aberdeenshire, at 5am on Sunday.
The 76-year-old has been described as a "hardworking and kind man" by his family.
In a statement, they said: "Sandy was a hardworking, kind man who was much loved by his family.
"We are shocked and saddened by his death.
"We would ask that we are allowed privacy to grieve at this difficult time."
Inspector Sam Buchan added: "Our thoughts remain with Alexander's family at this sad time. I can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances.
"As is standard with sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.