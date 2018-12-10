Delayed 28-mile stretch of new Aberdeen Bypass to open

Drivers can use the Craibstone to Stonehaven and Charleston section from Wednesday.

AWPR: Cost now set to exceed £1bn.

A vital stretch of the new Aberdeen Bypass will open this week.

Drivers can use the 28-mile section Craibstone to Stonehaven and Charleston from early on Wednesday morning.

Police will oversee a phased approach to open the junctions, starting at Craibstone.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "This new section of road, which will make more than 85 per cent of the project open to traffic, will immediately make a tremendous difference to road users across the north east.

"It will provide thousands of drivers every day with a range of benefits, including improved journey time reliability, better local access and reduced congestion, while safety will also be enhanced.

"It will also improve air quality and reduce traffic volume in Aberdeen City, making pedestrian and cycle travel around Aberdeen easier, safer and a more enjoyable experience."

Work on a bridge over the River Don will continue until later in December.

The development of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland.

The cost was expected to be £745m when the project was given the go-ahead in 2009.

However, a Scottish Parliament committee heard last week it could now cost more than £1bn.

'It will provide thousands of drivers every day with a range of benefits' Michael Matheson

Discussions are ongoing between the contractors and Transport Scotland about who is liable for the extra costs.

The road was due to be completed in spring this year but bad weather, the collapse of one of the contractors, Carillion and problems with a bridge over the River Don has caused delays.

The completion date was then moved back until autumn.

Other sections of the road have already been open for several months.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.