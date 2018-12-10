Neighbours light up cul-de-sac for wheelchair playground

Residents of Malcolm's Way in Stonehaven want to raise £40,000 for local schoolchildren.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5977829112001-neighbours-light-up-cul-de-sac-to-raise-money-for-wheelchair-playground.jpg" />

Additional reporting by Ben Philip

Residents of an Aberdeenshire cul-de-sac have transformed their homes with festive lights in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for a good cause.

Malcolm's Way in Stonehaven is dripping with flickering lights and colourful displays, as the neighbourhood aims to help raise £40,000 to build a wheelchair-accessible playground for local children.

The Christmas display is an annual tradition for the street and over the past five years, more than £60,000 has been raised by its residents for various good causes.

But the neighbours also chose to decorate their homes in memory of their Christmas-loving neighbour Tom Bruce, who passed away from cancer in 2015.

His wife Patricia, one of the organisers of the annual display, says that if he were still here, her home would be festooned with even more lights.

Tom Bruce, pictured with wife Patricia and daughter Melanie, loved Christmas. Patricia Bruce

Ms Bruce said: "I'm sure if he was still with us, it would have been a lot bigger than it is because he was all about Christmas and parties and never doing anything by halves.

"This year we are raising money for the Carronhill School Playground Fund where we need quite a bit of money."

The fund is aiming to purchase a wheelchair-accessible swing, roundabout and sensory board for the 35 children at the local school.

"It's £40,000 to put that playground up and we need a playground for children in wheelchairs," Ms Bruce added.

Each evening the street is illuminated with lights and visitors are encouraged to donate what they can.

The lights will be on display in the town until Hogmanay.

Ms Bruce added that the Christmas display shows just how much community spirit the residents of Malcolm's Way have.

"People take the day off work to put their lights up, if that's not community spirit, what else could it be?"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.