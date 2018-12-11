Man 'put baby girl in tumble dryer and switched it on'

Thomas Dunn allegedly assaulted the baby to her severe injury in Arbroath, Angus.

Court: He allegedly endangered her life.

A man has been accused of "endangering the life" of a 13-month-old girl by putting her in a tumble dryer and switching the machine on.

Thomas Dunn, 25, allegedly assaulted the baby to her severe injury and to the danger of her life twice in the space of three weeks in Arbroath last winter.

Dunn, of Hamilton, is further alleged to have repeatedly assaulted another baby over the course of almost three years by putting his hand over the boy's mouth and nose and pinching it, restricting his breathing.

He faced a total of four charges at a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

On various occasions between April 2015 and January 2018 he allegedly assaulted the first child, from birth to the age of 33 months, by pinching his nose and restricting his breathing.

Then, on an occasion between December 28, 2017, and January 8 this year, it is alleged he assaulted the girl, then aged 13 months.

Prosecutors allege he placed the tot in a tumble dryer and closed the door, causing the machine to activate and the inner drum to rotate to the girl's severe injury and the danger of her life.

A third charge alleges that between those days, Dunn assaulted the same girl by placing his hand over her mouth and restricting her breathing.

Dunn is finally alleged to have again assaulted the girl to her severe injury and the danger of her life on January 8 this year.

He is said to have repeatedly struck her on the head and body, repeatedly struck her against an unknown object or objects and bit her on the arm.

Dunn did not enter a plea to the four charges.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case until later this week.

