Body discovered in river during search for missing man
Lee Brown, who has a walking stick, was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross.
A body has been found in a river during the search for a missing man.
Lee Brown, who has a walking stick, was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross at 1.45am on Friday, November 30.
Officers searching the River Ericht found a man's body on Tuesday.
Mr Brown's family have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Formal identification has yet to be made but the family of missing person Lee Brown have been informed."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.