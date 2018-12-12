Body discovered in river during search for missing man

Lee Brown, who has a walking stick, was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross.

Lee Brown: Officers were searching a river.

A body has been found in a river during the search for a missing man.

Lee Brown, who has a walking stick, was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross at 1.45am on Friday, November 30.

Officers searching the River Ericht found a man's body on Tuesday.

Mr Brown's family have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Formal identification has yet to be made but the family of missing person Lee Brown have been informed."

