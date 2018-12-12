Trump plans to build homes debated after thousands object

The proposals would see 550 homes, shops and offices at Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Plans by the Trump Organisation to create more than 500 new homes next to its golf resort in Aberdeenshire will be discussed at a hearing later.

The proposals would see around 550 homes along with shops, community facilities and offices built at Donald Trump's Menie Estate.

Councillors will visit the site of the proposed development on Wednesday afternoon.

A pre-determination hearing will take place later in Ellon, but there will be no final decision on the development.

More than 3000 people formally objected to the homes with nearly 19,000 signing an online petition against the development at the US Presidents site.

It's the largest ever number of objections received by Aberdeenshire Council.

Previously Sarah Malone, vice-president at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, said: "Politically motivated and vexatious objections are not relevant within Scottish planning law.

"This project has tremendous support regionally, nationally and internationally."

The new development, which would be named the Trump Estate, would create homes between two and five bedrooms at an average cost of £1.32m.

Aberdeenshire Green Councillor Martin Ford has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump's golf development.

However, he has decided not to vote on the application under the "objective test''.

He said: "Mr Trump's destructive anti-social behaviour, environmental vandalism and made-up claims have got to be challenged.''

A decision on the application is expected to be made by full council at a later date.

