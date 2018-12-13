A9 closed in both directions after three-vehicle smash

At least one person has been seriously injured in the crash north of Pitlochry on Thursday.

A9: Three-vehicle crash. Google 2018

A person has been left seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash on the A9.

The smash took place in north Perthshire, near to the Blair Atholl turn off, on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road has been closed in both directions.

Officers said the cordon would be in place "for some time" and a diversion has been put in place.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A9 north of Pitlochry, near to the Blair Atholl turn off south of House Of Bruar.

"The road is closed in both directions and is likely to be for some time.

"Please try and avoid the area if at all possible."

