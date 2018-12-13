Man killed in four-vehicle crash as A9 road closed off

The smash took place in north Perthshire, near to the Blair Atholl turn off, on Thursday.

Death: A9 crash. Google 2018

A man has died following a four-vehicle crash on the A9.

The smash took place in north Perthshire, near to the Blair Atholl turn off, at around 12.50pm on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is still closed in both directions.

Officers said the cordon would be in place "for some time" and a diversion has been put in place.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers can confirm that a man has died as a result of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles which happened at 12.50pm today on the A9 north of Pitlochry, near to the Blair Atholl turn off south of House Of Bruar.

"The road is still currently closed in both directions to allow investigation to be carried out.

" Please try and avoid the area if at all possible.

" Motorists are thanked for their patience."

