Appeal to trace man who got up after being hit by lorry

The man was stuck by the vehicle on the A93 in Perth and Kinross on Thursday.

Dashcam: The man was struck by a lorry but managed to walk away. Police Scotland

A pedestrian who was knocked down by a lorry got back on his feet and walked away.

Police have now released dashcam footage of the man and have urged him to get in touch to confirm he has not been hurt.

Following the accident, the driver stopped and contacted emergency services, however the man left the scene before they arrived.

A helicopter and dog unit was called to the search and officers have been carrying out enquiries in the hopes to establish his identity.

The incident happened in Perth and Kinross on the A93 Main Road, Guildtown, at around 2.45pm on Thursday.

'We are urgently appealing to the man to get in touch so we can confirm his welfare' Inspector Steve Rose

Inspector Steve Rose said: "We are urgently appealing to the man to get in touch so we can confirm his welfare.

"The search activity so far has involved air support, dog section and officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries to establish the identity of the man.

"We have released an image from the dashcam from within the lorry to ascertain if any members of the public might recognise him.

"If you recognise him, please get in touch and we are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision to come forward."

If you have any information, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.