Police name man killed in four-vehicle crash on A9

Fatal: The accident happened on the A9 outside of Blair Atholl. Google 2018

A 71-year-old man who died following a four-vehicle collision on the A9 has been named by police.

Frank Dewar, from Forres in Moray, was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars involved in the crash, which happened near Blair Atholl on Thursday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers are no longer appealing for witnesses or further information.

