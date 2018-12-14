Pedestrian in hospital with head injury after hit-and-run
The man was in Pitkerro Road, Dundee, when he was struck at around 8pm on Friday.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being mowed down in a hit-and-run.
The man was in Pitkerro Road, Dundee, when he was struck at around 8pm on Friday.
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and want to trace the driver of a silver car, who is believed to be involved in the accident.
A Police Scotland spokesman stated: "About 8pm on Friday, a male pedestrian was struck by a northbound car in Pitkerro Road, Dundee.
"As a result of the collision the male sustained a head injury.
"Police Scotland officers are keen to speak to any person who witnessed the accident and in particular the driver of a silver coloured car who was apparently involved in the accident."
If you have any information, call 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.