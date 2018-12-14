Pedestrian in hospital with head injury after hit-and-run

The man was in Pitkerro Road, Dundee, when he was struck at around 8pm on Friday.

Dundee:

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being mowed down in a hit-and-run.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and want to trace the driver of a silver car, who is believed to be involved in the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesman stated: "About 8pm on Friday, a male pedestrian was struck by a northbound car in Pitkerro Road, Dundee.

"As a result of the collision the male sustained a head injury.

"Police Scotland officers are keen to speak to any person who witnessed the accident and in particular the driver of a silver coloured car who was apparently involved in the accident."

If you have any information, call 101.

