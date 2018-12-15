Fire crews battle 'fully fledged' farm building blaze

No animals were hurt in the incident, which took place in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

Fire: No animals were hurt in the blaze. Pixabay / STV

Fire crews have been battling a blaze at an Aberdeenshire farm.

The fire was fully developed by the time emergency services arrived at Little Burns in Glenkindie, near Alford, at around 1.27pm on Saturday.

The blaze was brought under control by a hose reel and main jet by 3.33pm, however firefighters remain at the scene to continue to damp down the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was hurt in the incident and added that the building did not contain animals.

She stated: "No one was hurt, and there weren't any animals.

"The call came in at 1.27pm. It was a fully developed fire.

"A hose reel and main jet was used and the crews isolated the power there.

"A stop message was sent back at 3.33pm, but they're still there and are continuing to dampen down the scene."

