Appeal to trace missing woman last seen near train station
Zahra Ombabi, 48, was last seen at around 6am on Wednesday in Dundee.
An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing Dundee woman.
Zahra Ombabi, 48, was last seen at around 6am on Wednesday near the city's train station.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information to help trace Zahra Ombabi, who has been reported missing from the Dundee area.
"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and well-being."
Ms Ombabi, who is originally from Sudan, is described as 5ft 7in, of medium build with dark hair - however her hair may be covered with a hijab-style headscarf.
If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
