Appeal to trace missing woman last seen near train station

Zahra Ombabi, 48, was last seen at around 6am on Wednesday in Dundee.

Missing: Zahra Ombabi was last seen in Dundee. Police Scotland

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing Dundee woman.

Zahra Ombabi, 48, was last seen at around 6am on Wednesday near the city's train station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information to help trace Zahra Ombabi, who has been reported missing from the Dundee area.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and well-being."

Ms Ombabi, who is originally from Sudan, is described as 5ft 7in, of medium build with dark hair - however her hair may be covered with a hijab-style headscarf.

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

